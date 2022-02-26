Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,651,820 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.37% of Southwestern Energy worth $20,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

