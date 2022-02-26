Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of SJW Group worth $21,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SJW Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SJW Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJW opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

