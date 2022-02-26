Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,780 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.53% of Primoris Services worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after purchasing an additional 611,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 83,824 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 64.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.86 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

