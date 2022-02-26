Invesco Ltd. Has $19.61 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.65% of ABM Industries worth $19,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 48,122.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 760,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523,007 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1,730.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM opened at $44.55 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

