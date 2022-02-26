Invesco Ltd. Has $20.08 Million Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.96% of Andersons worth $20,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 564,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Andersons by 104,210.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,589. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANDE. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.