Invesco Ltd. Has $20.28 Million Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $20,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after acquiring an additional 360,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 346.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN stock opened at $121.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.