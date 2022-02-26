Invesco Ltd. Has $20.73 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Bank OZK worth $20,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bank OZK by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About Bank OZK (Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.