Invesco Ltd. Has $20.95 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of Progress Software worth $20,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 48,755.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568,089 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,355,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $10,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 170,360 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.