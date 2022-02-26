Invesco Ltd. Has $21.04 Million Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.98% of WesBanco worth $21,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WesBanco Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.