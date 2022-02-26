Invesco Ltd. Has $21.11 Million Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,714 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Vonage worth $21,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Vonage by 48.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after buying an additional 952,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 121.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,357,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 744,997 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 1,905.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 677,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 644,024 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,315,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vonage by 67.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 649,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 262,130 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

VG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $10,056,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,245,948 shares of company stock worth $25,800,624. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

