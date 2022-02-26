Invesco Ltd. Has $21.13 Million Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.85% of Huron Consulting Group worth $21,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

