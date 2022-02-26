Invesco Ltd. Has $21.29 Million Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $21,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

