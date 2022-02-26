Invesco Ltd. Has $21.35 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.27% of M/I Homes worth $21,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.03.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.