Invesco Ltd. Has $21.94 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BST opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $61.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

