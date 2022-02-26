Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 223,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of Green Plains worth $21,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 107,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,318,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of GPRE opened at $30.05 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

