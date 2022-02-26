Invesco Ltd. Purchases 12,040 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.95% of Vericel worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after acquiring an additional 308,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after acquiring an additional 124,912 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Vericel by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $39.22 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,922.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

