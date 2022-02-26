Invesco Ltd. Purchases 278,977 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.32% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $21,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $44.63 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

