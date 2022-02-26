Invesco Ltd. Purchases 28,848 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Stepan worth $20,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter worth $204,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in Stepan by 9.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 163.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCL stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.93.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

SCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

