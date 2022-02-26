Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,714,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.04% of Audacy worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Audacy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Audacy by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $415.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.63. Audacy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUD. B. Riley raised Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

