Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.05% of National Grid worth $21,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Grid by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 155,196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Grid by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $75.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.96) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.23) to GBX 1,105 ($15.03) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

