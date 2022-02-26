Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,043 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Bausch Health Companies worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,700,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,458,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after buying an additional 1,064,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 150,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 670,635 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $24.35 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

