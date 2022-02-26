Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 725.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,024 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Asana worth $21,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,885,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Asana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,779,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,003,733 shares of company stock worth $511,613,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $7,677,921. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASAN stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.95. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

