Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Cedar Fair worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $27,594,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 101.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,467 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 449,429 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

