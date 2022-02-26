Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,907,307 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Highwoods Properties worth $20,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 340,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of HIW opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

