Invesco Ltd. Sells 10,204 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.01% of InterDigital worth $21,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $753,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in InterDigital by 53.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,740,000 after buying an additional 411,068 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in InterDigital by 65.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 14,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in InterDigital by 482.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 169,889 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

IDCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.43. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.