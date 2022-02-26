Invesco Ltd. Sells 108,120 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.37% of Quidel worth $21,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,326,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after purchasing an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 96.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,070,000 after acquiring an additional 423,990 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 19.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.19.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.