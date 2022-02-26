Invesco Ltd. Sells 186,241 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,241 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.81% of Energy Recovery worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

