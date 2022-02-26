Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,123 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.71% of ManTech International worth $21,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ManTech International by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

