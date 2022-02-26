Invesco Ltd. Sells 404,030 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.28% of Polaris worth $20,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 230,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Polaris by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $119.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PII. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

