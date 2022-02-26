Invesco Ltd. Sells 4,401,140 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,401,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $20,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,160,000 after purchasing an additional 69,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

