Invesco Ltd. Sells 71,930 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $22,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $77.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

