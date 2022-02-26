Invesco Ltd. Sells 9,684 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Cable One worth $19,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cable One by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.86.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,440.36 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,375.63 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,587.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,768.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.80 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

