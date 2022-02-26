Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.12% of Camtek worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 138.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. Camtek’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

