Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $345.77 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.46 and a 200-day moving average of $375.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

