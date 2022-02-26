Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,152 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.40% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $107.25.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

