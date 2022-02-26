Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 364.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 130.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD opened at $140.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $161.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

