Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $49.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.