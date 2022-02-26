Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $15,314,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6,303.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,231 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 107.6% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 68,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.