Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Position Trimmed by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $50.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.
