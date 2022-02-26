Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 861.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.52% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 758,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 258,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 97,343 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,000.

VRIG opened at $25.00 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

