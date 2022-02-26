Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,697 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.11% of Investar worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Investar by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 89.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Investar during the second quarter worth $473,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Investar by 269.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

