Investors Buy High Volume of Latch Put Options (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,579 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 554 put options.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Latch has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Latch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Latch by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Latch during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

