Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,806 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,332% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.76. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

