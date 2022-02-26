Investors Purchase High Volume of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Call Options (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,440 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,126% compared to the average daily volume of 199 call options.

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Get iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.