Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will announce $97.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $97.26 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $88.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $434.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $447.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $487.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

