iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.37 and last traded at $126.29. 3,023,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 3,032,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.