iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,183,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,705,000 after acquiring an additional 934,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,161 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

