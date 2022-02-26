iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

