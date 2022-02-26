iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83.

