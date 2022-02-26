iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

